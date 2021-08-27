Airline ‘sticker shock’, housing bulls and a new look at the oil market: What people are watching on FP video

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

These are the videos catching readers’ attention on the Financial Post

This week we take a look at Canada’s 30-year housing bull market, explain the cryptocurrency Ethereum, get a different view on oil prices and offer helpful advice for air travellers. All this in the FP’s hottest videos. Enjoy!

Article content

What’s next for Canada’s 30-year housing bull market?

Steve Saretsky, a Vancouver realtor, speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the pandemic housing market and what’s ahead

Ethereum 2.0: Cryptocurrency to move to a sustainable model

Ethereum underwent a major upgrade in August, bringing it one step closer to the hotly anticipated Ethereum 2.0 model. The Financial Post explains

Oil prices signal healthy market

Rory Johnston, Managing Director and Market Economist at Price Street Inc., tells Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn that the recent collapse in oil prices “isn’t as bad as it seems.” The big reason for the downturn, he says, is that it “was sentiment driven, much more so than normal.” Find out what Johnston thinks the future holds for commodities.