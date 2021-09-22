Airbus to test shape-shifting ‘extra performance wing’ By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus said on Wednesday it would research an “extra performance wing” capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure extra efficiencies and reduce emissions.

Chief Technical Officer Sabine Klauke said the planemaker would build a demonstrator to test elements including “gust sensors,” with conclusions expected by mid-decade.

The project comes on top of Airbus’ UK-based “Wing of Tomorrow” eco-wing programme, which is preparing the ground for future competition with U.S. rival Boeing (NYSE:). Airbus said on Tuesday the first full-size wing prototype had been assembled.

