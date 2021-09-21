Airbus in talks on sales of A350 freighter -exec By Reuters

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) – Airbus is in talks with a number of potential customers for a new freighter version of its A350 jetliner, its sales chief said on Tuesday.
With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began marketing the proposed freight variant in July, taking aim at Boeing’s grip on the global cargo market.
“We are in a number of very encouraging discussions,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told reporters in Toulouse. “It is available for sale and is selling,” he added.
