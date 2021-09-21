Airbus in talks on sales of A350 freighter -exec

Article content TOULOUSE — Airbus is in talks with several potential customers for a new A350 freighter while seeing signs of demand for smaller A320 passenger jets in Europe, its sales chief said on Tuesday. With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began marketing a proposed freight variant of its A350 passenger jet in July, taking aim at Boeing’s tight grip on the global cargo market. “We are in a number of very encouraging discussions,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told reporters in Toulouse, where the European planemaker is based.

Article content “It is available for sale and is selling,” he added. Boeing has for years dominated the market for purpose-built freighters, even as its European rival grabbed the crown as the world’s largest maker of passenger jets. Boeing is preparing to launch its own new freighter, a cargo version of its upcoming 777X jetliner, industry sources say. Freighters can sell for higher prices than passenger planes and help to prop up depressed production for wide-body models at a time when long-haul travel is weak, industry experts say. While demand for wide-body passenger jets remains stagnant, demand for smaller planes used in regional and domestic markets is rising. “Demand is coming back,” Scherer said. “We need to be very careful – we are not out of the woods and we are still in a very fragile environment – but Europe is rallying quite nicely at this moment.”