Airbus CEO says supply chain is in ‘difficult spot’

MONTREAL — Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry’s recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

“We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before,” Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

“We fear that the supply chain management for the next 12 to 18 months will be the most difficult part of what we have to achieve to really recover. Their situation is tough,” he said. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, Editing by Tim Hepher)