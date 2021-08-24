Airbnb Is Providing Housing For 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

As conflicts are still ongoing in Afghanistan, Airbnb has announced they are pledging to provide temporary free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. According to CNN, the company’s CEO Brian Chesky said that the program would begin immediately and that Airbnb would pay for the stays. Brian shared the good news in a series of tweets on Twitter.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” he tweeted. The work isn’t stopping with Airbnb. Brian also said Airbnb would work closely with Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and its nonprofit arm, Airbnb.org, which focuses on providing housing to people in need following natural disasters and other crises. Although Airbnb provides a housing solution, it is unclear how long they will fund the refugee’s stay. As the numbers of Afghan refugees trying to leave the country increase, some are preparing to make their way to the United States.

According to Fox 4, officials have projected that 25,000 refugees will arrive at four military installations where they will receive COVID-19 vaccines before arriving at their new homes. One of the bases will be Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The base will reportedly welcome American civilians, green card holders, Afghans who have previously served with U.S. forces and have Special Immigrant Visas, and another group called vulnerable Afghans. People who have not completed the required steps to obtain a Special Immigrant Visa will also be included.

At the base, refugees will receive full medical screenings and mental health support along with travel assistance. Officials are working hard to make this happen before President Joe Biden’s August 31st deadline for evacuations. Russell Smith of Refugee Services of Texas has confirmed that at least 100 refugees have already arrived in El Paso.

