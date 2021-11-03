AirAsia interested in potential Airbus A321neo freighter

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd is in talks with Airbus SE (OTC:) about its interest in the manufacturer developing a new factory-built freighter version of the A321neo passenger plane, the head of its cargo arm said on Wednesday.

AirAsia would seek to convert some of its 362 orders for the passenger version of the A321neo narrowbody to a dedicated freighter, said Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of AirAsia cargo division Teleport.

“For a lot of the markets that we need to reach both in range but also in capacity, it’s a great product,” he said of the potential freighter. “Would we be the launch customer? I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Airbus did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Industry website Leeham News in August reported Airbus was in talks with customers about a new build freighter version of the A321neo but no decision has been announced.

