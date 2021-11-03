AirAsia interested in potential Airbus A321neo freighter

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd is in talks with Airbus SE about its interest in the manufacturer developing a new freighter version of its A321neo passenger plane, the head of its logistics arm said on Wednesday. AirAsia would seek to convert a “meaningful chunk” of its 362 orders for the passenger version of the A321neo narrowbody to a dedicated freighter, said Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of AirAsia logistics division Teleport. “For a lot of the markets that we need to reach both in range but also in capacity, it’s a great product,” he told reporters of the potential freighter. “Would we be the launch customer? I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Article content Chareonwongsak cited reports https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-18/jd-logistics-goes-shopping-for-planes-to-tap-air-freight-demand that China’s JD Logistics Inc plans to have a fleet of 100 freighters by 2030 as an example of the scale that AirAsia could seek in its cargo business as it focuses on growth in e-commerce. “We think that Southeast Asia, if we focus on this market, can absorb that level of capacity,” he said. Airbus did not respond immediately to a request for comment on whether it planned an A321neo freighter. Industry website Leeham News in August reported Airbus was in talks with customers about a new freighter version of the A321neo but no decision has been announced.