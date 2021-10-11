Air Partner Unveils New App for JetCard Membership Program Featuring Online Booking System, 24/7 Access, & More

Article content
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Air Partner (LSE: AIR), world-leading global aviation services group offering aircraft Charter, Safety & Security training, and consulting solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile app for members of the exclusive JetCard program. Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smart phone. With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.
“Air Partner is transforming the way both corporate and leisure travelers fly private by making our private aviation services more accessible and convenient than ever been before,” says David McCown, President of the Americas for Air Partner. “At our core, we are about service and meeting our customer’s needs where they are. Our new mobile app does just that. Providing an even more seamless experience to our JetCard members and helping them save time, effort, and money when arranging their private charter needs.”
Along with the ability to begin the booking process online or via their smart phone, the Air Partner JetCard program app allows users to:
- View real-time balance of flight hours or account funds;
- Submit a booking request according to one’s selected routes and travel dates;
- Choose aircraft cabin category based on flight preference;
- Add passenger information easily;
- Select a one-way, round-trip, or multi-route/multi-destination route on an itinerary;
- Calculate flight hours easily during the booking process;
- Arrange catering and ground transportation easily;
- and view upcoming flights and keep track of booking history.
Delivering value for both business and individuals, the JetCard membership program provides a wealth of benefits for flyers, including guaranteed availability, global reach, flight hours that never expire, fully refundable account balances, and more. A dedicated Account Manager can also help members tailor their membership to their travel needs. Members can choose their membership type, cabin category, and flight hours, and fixed hourly rates are deducted from the account balance. The JetCard membership program also offers the option to fly transatlantic, with a competitive fixed hourly rate to and from any destination between the United States and Europe.
For those interested in experiencing membership, for a limited time (until December 1, 2021), Air Partner is affording first time customers the ability to fly using JetCard rates on their first private flight. This exclusive offer provides travelers with an opportunity to fly with the advantages of JetCard benefits inclusive of guaranteed fixed hourly pricing, 15% round-trip discount, and more.
To download the app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. Members can also access the app directly online at https://jetcard.airpartner.com.
For further information about the Air Partner JetCard program, please visit https://www.airpartner.com/en-us/private-jets/jetcard. Follow Air Partner on Instagram @airpartner, Twitter @airpartnerusa, and Facebook @airpartnerplc.
About Air Partner
Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group providing aircraft charter and aviation safety & security solutions to industry, commerce, governments, and private individuals, across civil and military organizations. The Group has two divisions: Air Partner Charter, comprising Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight and Specialist Services; and Air Partner Safety & Security, which comprises Baines Simmons, an aviation safety management and fatigue risk management consultancy, Redline Assured Security, a leading provider of global security solutions, Kenyon International Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency planning and incident response, and Managed Services.
Air Partner has 18 locations across four continents, with its headquarters located alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. The group employs around 450 professionals globally and operates 24/7. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is the only publicly listed air charter broker and aviation safety & security consultancy. It is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. More information is available on the Company’s website www.airpartnergroup.com.
