Air Partner Unveils New App for JetCard Membership Program Featuring Online Booking System, 24/7 Access, & More

Article content

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Air Partner (LSE: AIR), world-leading global aviation services group offering aircraft Charter, Safety & Security training, and consulting solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile app for members of the exclusive JetCard program. Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smart phone. With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.

“Air Partner is transforming the way both corporate and leisure travelers fly private by making our private aviation services more accessible and convenient than ever been before,” says David McCown, President of the Americas for Air Partner. “At our core, we are about service and meeting our customer’s needs where they are. Our new mobile app does just that. Providing an even more seamless experience to our JetCard members and helping them save time, effort, and money when arranging their private charter needs.”

Along with the ability to begin the booking process online or via their smart phone, the Air Partner JetCard program app allows users to:

View real-time balance of flight hours or account funds;

Submit a booking request according to one’s selected routes and travel dates;

Choose aircraft cabin category based on flight preference;

Add passenger information easily;

Select a one-way, round-trip, or multi-route/multi-destination route on an itinerary;

Calculate flight hours easily during the booking process;

Arrange catering and ground transportation easily;

and view upcoming flights and keep track of booking history.

Delivering value for both business and individuals, the JetCard membership program provides a wealth of benefits for flyers, including guaranteed availability, global reach, flight hours that never expire, fully refundable account balances, and more. A dedicated Account Manager can also help members tailor their membership to their travel needs. Members can choose their membership type, cabin category, and flight hours, and fixed hourly rates are deducted from the account balance. The JetCard membership program also offers the option to fly transatlantic, with a competitive fixed hourly rate to and from any destination between the United States and Europe.