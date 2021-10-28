Air New Zealand suspends cash burn guidance, draws down loan

Article content

Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it had suspended its cash burn guidance due to uncertainty about domestic COVID-19 alert levels and had drawn down another NZ$105 million ($75.22 million) from a government debt facility.

The airline said it was operating around 40% of its domestic network given tough travel restrictions in the country’s largest city, Auckland.

“While the near-term situation is uncertain, I am extremely hopeful as we observe our population making great strides in terms of vaccination rates, which is critical to reconnecting New Zealanders with the world,” Air New Zealand Chairman Therese Walsh said at the carrier’s annual meeting.