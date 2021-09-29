Air France sees slight rebound in domestic business travel By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The first Air France Airbus A350 prepares to take off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder’s headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France is beginning to see some recovery in business travel on domestic routes but premium travel remains far below pre-crisis levels, CEO Anne Rigail said.

“We are seeing some signs in particular on domestic routes, with some conferences taking place especially in the south of France, but we are still very far from 2019 levels at this stage,” Rigail told reporters, asked about business traffic.

She was speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first of 60 Airbus A220-300 jets, which will enter the French network of Air France-KLM from Oct 31 with 148 seats starting with flights to cities such as Berlin and Madrid.

