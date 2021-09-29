Air France-KLM sees decision soon on major jet order

Article content PARIS — Air France-KLM aims to decide in the coming months on an order of at least 80 medium-haul jets for its Dutch network and Transavia budget subsidiaries in what would be its biggest fleet transaction ever, its chief executive said. The Franco-Dutch airline launched a tender earlier this year to renew and expand the medium-haul Boeing 737 fleets at KLM and the French and Dutch operations of Transavia. Chief Executive Ben Smith said the deal could involve a firm purchase of 80 aircraft with options for another 60 to 80.

Article content Analysts have said the competition is Boeing’s to lose after a long association with KLM, but Smith stressed the group was in talks with both the U.S. planemaker and European rival Airbus. He said it was in parallel talks with engine makers CFM and Pratt & Whitney. Smith was speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first Airbus A220 regional jet as part of a multi-stage effort to simplify fleets and reduce unit costs at the group. Next up will be separate competitions around 2023 to replace the A320/A321 medium-haul jets and the A330 long-haul model operating on the Air France network, Smith said. For the A320 replacement, Air France would be interested in a possible longer version of the Canadian-designed A220, if Airbus decided to launch one, he said.