Air Canada orders staff back to office, fully COVID-19 vaccinated

Air Canada said employees working remotely must gradually return to the office starting Nov. 15 and be fully vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases ebb across Canada.

The country’s biggest airline described its plan on Friday as “a balanced approach” that allows employees to keep working some “set days” remotely. In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau cited Canada’s high vaccination rate as part of the company’s rationale for bringing workers back.

“For individuals, companies or any organization to achieve their full potential requires personal connections and interactions,” Rousseau said. “This makes the return of Canadians to the workplace a necessary step in the recovery of our society and economy from the pandemic’s isolating effects.”

Almost 74 per cent of Canada’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by CTV News. That compares with nearly 76 per cent in Air Canada’s home province of Quebec, which has been gradually lifting restrictions at restaurants and theatres.

All employees and visitors need to be fully vaccinated to enter company buildings, and staff will be “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mark when outside of personal workspace, the company said.

