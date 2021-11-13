Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO

Article content

DUBAI — Middle East low-cost carrier Air Arabia is in talks with engine makers Pratt & Whitney and its current supplier CFM International for a major jet engine order, with a decision to be made by early 2022, its chief executive said.

General Electric and Safran joint-venture CFM is competing against Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney to sell around 240-250 engines for 120 Airbus A320neo jets that the airline ordered at the Dubai Airshow two years ago.

Speaking on the eve of this year’s event, Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali told Reuters a decision would probably be made within three to four months, although he hoped an engine type could be selected before the end of the year.