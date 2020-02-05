Aid groups warn about & # 39; humanitarian catastrophe & # 39; in northwestern Syria | News

%MINIFYHTML34d5e7ddb8590e456be02c5232dd72d511% %MINIFYHTML34d5e7ddb8590e456be02c5232dd72d512%

Eight humanitarian aid organizations have called for an immediate ceasefire in northwestern Syria, where hostilities have displaced half a million people in the past two months.

Syrian government forces backed by Russia have increased their deadly assault on the last great rebel stronghold in the northwest since December, destroying its southern end.

Violence in the province of Idlib, controlled by the rebels, has forced 520,000 people to leave their homes since early December, according to the United Nations, in one of the biggest riots in the war for almost nine years.

Aid groups, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, Care and the International Rescue Committee, called the situation "humanitarian catastrophe."

They called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities, in addition to immediate access to the security of the millions of civilians currently under fire."

The last wave of people fleeing follows another 400,000 people who were displaced by a previous round of fighting in Idlib last year.

Many have fled north to the border with Turkey, where the camps are overcrowded and thousands more have installed random tents in olive groves.

Exodus & # 39; amazing & # 39;

Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, warned that newcomers were running out of options on where to go.

"The camps house their expected occupancy five times and rental prices have skyrocketed in the northwest cities," he said.

"We call on Turkey to allow these terrified families to seek security, either across the border or in areas that Turkey controls in Syria."

Andrew Morley, director of World Vision International, said children slept in flooded fields and that some families even burned their clothes to keep warm.

"The exodus of people is amazing, and tens of thousands more join them every day," he said.

Doctors have said that cold weather, illnesses and lack of shelter and medicines continue to threaten hundreds of thousands of civilians while fleeing fighting in Idlib.

"People are facing a tragedy. For the past two weeks, it has been very, very cold. There is rain and mud, and the flu is spreading," said Wassim Zakaria, a doctor who works at a clinic in the city of Idlib that closed on Monday. Due to the strong bombing.

Some have to flee on foot, while others have to sleep in their cars, while Syrian and Russian fighter jets bombard the roads that lead north to Turkey.

The World Health Organization said Monday that violence forced 53 medical facilities in northwestern Syria to close in January and warned "fleeing critical threats,quot; to civilians fleeing.

Turkey-Russia tensions

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will meet on Thursday for an emergency session in Syria after deadly clashes between the Turkish and Syrian army, diplomats said.

On Monday, eight members of the Turkish army were killed by the bombings of the Syrian government in Idlib, which prompted a Turkish military response in which Turkey said it attacked more than 50 targets and killed 76 troops of the Syrian government. The Syrian government made no official comment on the reported deaths.

Diplomats said the meeting at the UN, which will be open to the public, was requested by the United States, France and the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, the US envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, said his country is "very, very worried,quot; about the climb in Idlib.

The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is expected to report on the situation in Idlib, diplomats said.

The Russian-backed Syrian government's offensive in the northwest region has attracted strong warnings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey, which supports certain opposition groups in Idlib, has established 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia.

"If the Syrian regime does not withdraw from Turkish observation posts in Idlib in February, Turkey will be obliged to take matters into its own hands," Erdogan said Wednesday.

"Turkey's air and ground forces will move freely in all areas of operation (in Syria) and in Idlib, and will carry out operations if necessary," he added.

Since hostilities intensified in the so-called "de-escalation zone,quot; in Idlib on April 29, United Nations monitors have verified incidents in which 1,506 civilians, including 293 women and 433 children, were killed, the month said. past UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence. .

The Syrian war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half of the country's population before the war since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.