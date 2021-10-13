‘AGT’ Host Passed Out At Starbucks – Hollywood Life

The comedian was taken to a hospital after he unexpectedly passed out at a Woodland Hills Starbucks on Wednesday.

Howie Mandel was taken to a Tarzana, California hospital on Wednesday October 13 after he passed out at his go-to Starbucks. The 65-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was stopping at the local coffee chain with his wife when he unexpectedly fell over and was laid out on a cement bench, according to TMZ. Howie was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called.

The Canadian comic is reportedly a regular at the Woodland Hills Starbucks, sources close to him told TMZ. While the actual cause of Howie passing out is unknown, the sources said that they think it had to do with low blood sugar. While he was laid down for most of incident, he seemed to have gotten his bearings back and had sat up when Los Angeles Fire Department members had arrived. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Howie Mandel.

Hopefully Howie will make a full recovery soon. Season 16 of AGT came to an end on September 15 with magician Dustin Tavella being crowned the winner. While a release date for season 17 is yet to be announced, the show will be holding virtual open call auditions starting on November 13, according to its Twitter account. While judges for the next season haven’t been announced yet, hopefully Howie will be fully recovered by then, especially if he’s coming back to the show!

Back in August 2020, AGT judge Simon Cowell, 62, also had an injury that left him out of commission for the show’s 15th season. The reality TV icon had injured his back while riding an electric bike. After Simon underwent surgery following the accident, Howie told HollywoodLife in an interview at the time that he was happy to see his fellow judge doing so well. “I was just happy to see the man in the room standing upright,” he said at the time. “I was amazed, and he came at us with more energy and more… You know how they say like a pregnant woman has that glow? He has that glow. I think because of rehab and physical therapy, he probably has exercised, stretched, and done things in his life because of this back injury that he’s never done before. He says he even feels better than he did before he fell off the bike.”