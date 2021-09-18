Agra Ventures Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agra Ventures Ltd.
(“AGRA”
or
the
“Company”)
(CSE: AGRA)
(Frankfurt:
PU30.F)
(OTCPK:
AGFAD), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announces that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (“Former Auditor”) to Baker Tilly LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective September 17, 2021. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company has filed Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Separately, on September 2, 2021, the Company was served with a Petition in the British Columbia Supreme Court seeking an order granting the Petitioner leave of the Court to commence a Civil Claim (the “Claim”) in the name and on behalf of the Company against certain proposed Defendants. The Company takes the allegations contained within the Claim seriously and has engaged legal counsel to investigate the alleged matters and to respond to the proposed Petition.
ABOUT AGRA VENTURES
Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or “the Company”) is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The Company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. AGRA’s primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2021.
For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit https://agraventures.com/ and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ON
BEHALF
OF
THE
BOARD
OF
DIRECTORS
Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
E: ir@agraventures.com
T: (800) 783-6056
The
CSE
and
Information
Service
Provider
have
not
reviewed
and
does
not
accept
responsibility
for
the
accuracy
or
adequacy
of
this
release.
Forward-looking
Information
Cautionary
Statement
Except
for
statements
of
historic
fact
this
news
release
contains
certain
“forward-looking
information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is
frequently
characterized
by
words
such
as
“plan”
“expect”
“project”
“intend”
“believe”
“anticipate” “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions
“may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at
the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other
factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory
approvals
including
that
of
the
CSE.
There
are
uncertainties
inherent
in
forward-looking
information including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the
business
plans
for
Agra Ventures described
in
this
news
release
will
come
into
effect
on
the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update
forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should
change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could
affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators
which
are
available
at
www.sedar.com.