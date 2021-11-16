Agilent is My Growth Stock of the Week By StockNews

© Reuters. Agilent is My Growth Stock of the Week



Agilent (NYSE:) is one of the top suppliers of equipment and instruments to the life sciences, applied chemicals, and diagnostic industries. Read more to find out why it’s one of the top growth stocks in the market.Agilent (A) is one of the top suppliers of equipment and instruments to the life sciences, applied chemicals, and diagnostic industries. The company’s customers include the top pharmaceutical companies, medical systems, and chemical companies in the world. They demand equipment and instruments that are of the highest quality and precision that often require regulatory approval.

Agilent is a stock that gives exposure to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry without the drawbacks and risks associated with drug development. The company is also a leading supplier of next-generation healthcare innovations like genomics and DNA sequencing.

In addition to the company’s crucial position in the supply chain of several industries, Agilent also benefits from positive, macro conditions that increase confidence, the company will deliver years of strong earnings and revenue growth.

