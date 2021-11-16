Agilent is My Growth Stock of the Week By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Agilent is My Growth Stock of the Week

Agilent (NYSE:) is one of the top suppliers of equipment and instruments to the life sciences, applied chemicals, and diagnostic industries. Read more to find out why it’s one of the top growth stocks in the market.Agilent (A) is one of the top suppliers of equipment and instruments to the life sciences, applied chemicals, and diagnostic industries. The company’s customers include the top pharmaceutical companies, medical systems, and chemical companies in the world. They demand equipment and instruments that are of the highest quality and precision that often require regulatory approval.

Agilent is a stock that gives exposure to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry without the drawbacks and risks associated with drug development. The company is also a leading supplier of next-generation healthcare innovations like genomics and DNA sequencing.

In addition to the company’s crucial position in the supply chain of several industries, Agilent also benefits from positive, macro conditions that increase confidence, the company will deliver years of strong earnings and revenue growth.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR