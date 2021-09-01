AGIC Capital Announces Final Closing of US$1.2 Billion Fund for Investments in Smart Industries

AGIC Fund II raised US$1.2 billion, reflecting strong investor appetite for funds with distinctive investment strategies and innovative, differentiated approaches to post-investment value creation. It targets majority and significant minority investments with enterprise values typically in the range of US$ 50 – 500 million.

HONG KONG & MUNICH — European-Asian private equity firm AGIC Capital today announces the successful final closing of its second fund, AGIC Fund II, which will be focused on advanced industrial and medical technology investments.

Founded in 2015 by capital market veteran Henry Cai, AGIC Capital’s debut US$1 billion fund made seven buyout and growth-stage investments, mostly in Europe, and has successfully exited three investments to-date with good returns.

AGIC Fund II started raising capital in 2020 and was largely subscribed to by existing investors who re-upped their commitment. It will continue AGIC Fund I’s successful strategy of investing in mid-market companies that possess differentiated technologies and have attractive growth potential with international expansion being a key growth driver, in particular in Asia.

AGIC’s value creation leverages its local presence and resources as well as unparalleled network and knowledge of the Asian markets to deliver hands-on support to portfolio companies for growth strategy and business development, localization of products and manufacturing as well as local company building. It is also keen to finance bolt-on acquisitions and help with integration.

Henry Cai, Founding Partner of AGIC based in Hong Kong, said, “The strong performance of AGIC Fund I proves that our strategy of supporting portfolio companies in their international expansion is highly effective and resilient even during times of unusual stress. We will continue to focus on supporting our companies with our complementary resources and know-how.”

Heiko von Dewitz, Partner of AGIC based in Munich, said, “While AGIC’s target investment sectors continue to benefit from strong long-term tailwinds, our deep technology and domain expertise allows us to early spot emerging technology and industry trends and identify promising investment targets. This will remain another key success factor for AGIC going forward.”

AGIC’s investment professionals are located in five global offices in Munich, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

