AGF Reports October 2021 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets 1 of $42.4 billion as at October 31, 2021.

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers. 2 Total AUM and Private Alternative AUM as at October 31, 2020 have been reclassified and restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.

Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets ($ billions) October 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 October 31,

2020 Private Alternative AUM1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 Private Alternative fee-earning assets 2.1 2.1 2.1 Total Private Alternative AUM1 and fee-earning assets $2.2 $2.2 $2.3

1 Private Alternative AUM as at October 31,2020 are restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:



Adrian Basaraba

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com