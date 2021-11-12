After Successful Fundraise, Multi-Chain Launchpad CoreStarter Sets Sight for Dual-IDO By CoinQuora

After Successful Fundraise, Multi-Chain Launchpad CoreStarter Sets Sight for Dual-IDO



Barely a week after successfully completing its seed and private sale round by close-knit investor support, multi-chain launchpad and NFT marketplace, CoreStarter has announced a dual IDO. The multi-chain protocol based on the network disclosed that it would launch its leading Initial DEX Offering platforms including Trustpad scheduled for the 15th of this month, followed by its native launchpad Corestarter.

The whitelisting processes are currently ongoing and have received massive support from the community. Leveraging the platform’s uniqueness, small-ticket users will be able to experience participating in IDO’s of top-tier projects without too-much effort. The Trustpad and CoreStarter’s whitelisting processes are currently live for users to participate.

The dual IDO launch will be instrumental in developing additional features for Corestarter’s upcoming product suite. Furthermore, users will be able to stake immediately after the launch to earn lucrative rewards. The project team has officially announced its CEX listings on Gate.io and Raydium exchange on the 18th of November.

NFT Marketplace and More Features Underway

Aside from creating better liquidity of various crypto assets, CoreStarter aims to use the funds realized from the token sales to develop its NFT marketplace. CoreStarter is one of the industry’s first-ever launchpads to have integrated an NFT marketplace in its product. With an NFT marketplace, users will be able to seamlessly purchase and sell NFTs with the CSTR token.

The project revealed that more product features are underway as it is currently focusing on expanding its launchpad to various ecosystems. The protocol aims to roll out on , , Binance, Polygon, and other blockchains with the intent of enhancing interoperability.

Successful Fundraise to Pave the Way for Future Milestones

Backed by SL2 Capital and Insignius Capital, the project successfully landed a $1.32 million fundraise and saw participation from leading industry investors and strategic partners. The list included some of the know-hows of the cryptoverse including BTW Foundation, Oracles Investment Group, DCI Capital, Infinity Gainz, NGC Ventures, Matrix Ventures, Down Under Capital, Halvings Capital, Infinity Capital, Limbo, and Extra Watts. Multiple investment funds have extended their support due to its long-term value proposition.

By utilizing the funds in the best way possible, the project is working towards addressing the loopholes in the decentralized fundraising system. While driving massive innovation in the crypto space, it endeavours to provide a fair opportunity to investors and early supports. The project will utilize its current capital to broaden the scope of marketing initiatives, introducing staking programs and product development.

Mainnet launch is set to happen in Q4,2021. Simultaneously the project is working on its upcoming NFT marketplace, NFT Game Development and blockchain integrations. With the increasingly growing crypto landscape, projects like CoreStarter are committed to creating a new experience for users.

