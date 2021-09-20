After Reporting a Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, is FuelCell Energy a Buy? By StockNews

Shares of fuel cell power plant operator FuelCell Energy (SNAP) have spiked in price thanks to the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and narrower-than-expected net loss. But given the stock’s unsustainable valuation and SNAP’s declining order backlog, is it due for a pullback soon? Read on.
Connecticut-based fuel cell company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is a global leader in the manufacture, installation, operation, and service of stationary fuel cell power plants. Shares of FCEL have gained 17.4% in price over the past five days, thanks to the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report.
The company’s service agreements and license revenues rose 102% year-over-year to $14.3 million in the quarter. Moreover, its net loss came in at $12 million compared to $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter, due primarily to a higher gross margin and lower interest expenses.
However, the stock has declined 58.3% over the past six months and 41.4% year-to-date. FCEL’s declining backlog and the stock’s lofty valuation remain concerns. Although its increased investments in distributed hydrogen and long-duration energy storage should expand its portfolio of solutions, the company has been burning cash when its losses and expenses are already significantly high.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.