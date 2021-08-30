After passing $1T in crypto transactions, Blockchain.com CFO hints at going public in 2023 By Cointelegraph

Macrina Kgil, chief financial officer of crypto wallet provider and exchange Blockchain.com, said an initial public offering for the platform could happen as early as 2023.
In a Forbes interview released on Monday, Kgil said Blockchain.com could consider an initial public offering in 18 months or more. The company had a $5.2 billion valuation following a $300 million funding round in March and a $120 million round in February.
