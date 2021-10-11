After mass cancellations, Southwest expects flights to normalize this week

Article content Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it expects to resume normal service this week after canceling more than 2,500 scheduled flights since Saturday, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida. The airline had canceled 1,124 flights, or 30% of its daily operation, on Sunday and more than 800 trips on Saturday, according to data from flight tracking platform flightaware.com https://flightaware.com/live/canceled. The website also showed over 588 cancellations on Monday.

Article content Southwest Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said in a message to employees late on Sunday that the sudden flight cancellations had caused staff shortages and may lead to a reduction in the number of flights the company can operate in November and December. Southwest, whose shares fell as much as 4.3%, did not give the number of cancellations, but said it was “significant.” “While we work to stabilize our operations, we anticipate to resume normal service this week,” the airline said in a reply to a tweet https://twitter.com/SouthwestAir/status/1447540813576081409 from a flier asking about a canceled flight. Meanwhile, its pilots union has denied speculation on social media that the cancellations were due to their action.