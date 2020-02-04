After Kabir Singh and Jersey, the South Kaithi movie is ready for its new version of Bollywood

A series of southern films are being remade in Hindi. The success of Kabir Singh has driven the trend. Several southern movies are in line for their remakes in Hindi. These include Jersey, RX 100, Kanchana 2 and the last is the successful Tamil 2019 of Karthi, Kaithi. While Karthi played the lead role in Kaithi, Lokesh Kanagaraj had directed it. The film also starred in Narain and Dheena in key roles. The cast and crew along with the title of the Hindi version will be finalized soon.

Reliance Entertainment has reportedly teamed up with S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures to jointly produce Kaithi's remake.

Talking about the hindi remake of Kaithi, S.R. Prabhu said: "Kaithi is a movie without heroin, without songs and with a 100% action genre. Released with all these odds on the day of the Diwali festival, Kaithi came out as a blockbuster among the family audience in the south. we are delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the new version of Bollywood. This high-octane film will surely entertain the public, Indian bread. "