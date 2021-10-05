After its Merger with Zoom is Terminated, Does Five9 Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. After its Merger with Zoom is Terminated, Does Five9 Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?



Premier intelligent cloud contact center provider Five9 (NASDAQ:) saw its shares tumble recently due to investor anxiety surrounding the termination of its $14.7 billion acquisition deal with Zoom (ZM) and several investigations concerning it. Given that the stock is expected to remain volatile amid this uncertainty, is it worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Leading cloud contact center software provider Five9, Inc. (FIVN) offers analytics, digital engagement, workforce optimization, workflow automation, and AI to enable its customers to reimagine their customer experience. FIVN slumped 2.9% over the past five days because its shareholders voted down a nearly $15 billion sale to Zoom Video Communications , Inc. (NASDAQ:) last week. Moreover, its shares have slumped 4.1% so far this year.

After the multibillion-dollar deal was announced in July, the U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the acquisition out of concern about potential foreign participation. FIVN’s stock is currently trading 26% below its 52-week high of $211.68. While FIVN would continue its partnership with ZM that was in place before the announcement and operate as a standalone company, the call center software firm’s stock is expected to remain volatile given the ongoing investigations related to its previously announced sale to ZM.

Here’s what could influence FIVN’s performance in the upcoming months:

