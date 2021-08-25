After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates, is Petco Health and Wellness a Good Stock to Invest In? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) reported record revenues and earnings for its second quarter ended in July. The stock has gained more than 10% in price since its earnings release. However, given its lower-than-industry profit margins, will WOOF be able to sustain the rising investor interest in the stock? Read more to find out.San Diego, Calif.-based Pet products retailer Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (WOOF) revenues rose 19% year-over-year to $1.40 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, surpassing the $1.37 billion consensus estimate. This can be attributed to a 20% rise in comparable sales. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $155.10 million, up 19% from the same period last year. And its net income rose 1062% from the prior-year quarter to $74.86 million. Its EPS improved 696% from its year-ago value to $0.28, which is 40% higher than the Street’s $0.20 estimate.

Shares of WOOF have gained 10.2% since the company reported its quarterly results on August 19. However, the stock has declined 26.2% in price since its stock market debut on January 14. It is currently trading 21% above its all-time low of $17.86, which it hit on March 5. Moreover, the stock is trading below its $22.36 200-day moving average.

The weak price performance reflects depressed investor optimism regarding the stock, owing to its low-profit margins. WOOF’s 5.87% trailing-12-month ROE is 65.5% lower than the 17.03% industry average.

