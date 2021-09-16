After Australia arms deal flop, EU to launch Indo-Pacific plan

Article content BRUSSELS — The European Union will set out a formal strategy on Thursday to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific and counter China’s rising power, although Australia’s decision to cancel an arms contract with France may complicate cooperation. Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the plan to show Beijing that it is against the spread of authoritarianism.

Article content However, Wednesday’s agreement between the United States, Australia and Britain to establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal has damaged trust between allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. Following an initial plan in April, the EU will set out in detail how it plans to deepen ties with its allies in environmental, trade and digital policies, as well as seeking to develop a maritime presence to keep trade lanes open. Diplomats said the plan was not “anti-China,” although envoys in Brussels acknowledge that Beijing is likely to see it that way as tensions over contested territories and maritime zones grow, as well as concerns about China’s military build-up.