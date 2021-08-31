After Announcing a New CEO, is Lordstown Motors Worth Buying? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. After Announcing a New CEO, is Lordstown Motors Worth Buying?

To improve its market reputation and streamline its operations, on Aug. 26 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lordstown Motors (RIDE) appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as its new CEO. With decades of experience in the automotive industry and capital markets, will Ninivaggi’s appointment be a turning point for the company? Read more to find out.Founded in 2018, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an electric light-duty vehicle manufacturer based in Lordstown, Ohio. The company went public through a SPAC deal with blank check company DiamondPeak Holdings on October 26, 2020.

RIDE’s board of directors appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and board member on August 26. RIDE shares have popped 15.3% in price since the appointment to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.47. Ninivaggi is the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises, with extensive experience in the automotive industry.

Regarding Ninivaggi’s appointment, RIDE Board CEO Search Committee Chairman David Hamamoto said, “The Board is enthusiastic about Dan’s appointment as CEO. We are impressed with his broad automotive background, track record, strategic thinking, and team-oriented leadership talent. Furthermore, his capital markets expertise and investment proficiency will be invaluable in navigating the company through its commercial ramp-up, capital allocation, and growth phase. We unanimously concluded that he has the optimal combination of skills and public company experience to lead Lordstown Motors at this time.”

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR