After a 273% rally, this key indicator signaled that CELO price was overextended By Cointelegraph

This week, CELO embarked on a flash rally that generated an almost vertical line on its price chart, but then it quickly faded without ushering in a strong second wave.

Now that altcoin season is upon us again, multiple tokens are witnessing illustrious price hikes every day. In a sideways market, a key skill for a trader is the ability to anticipate when an asset will break out — and when everything is green, knowing when the rallies are coming to an end becomes equally essential.

