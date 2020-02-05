Afghan votes will be audited, extending the electoral crisis for months

KABUL, Afghanistan: more than four months after Afghans voted for a new president in the midst of a violent war, the crisis over election results deepened when officials ordered a partial audit of a decisive part of the elections on Wednesday. ballots

Despite the shouts of the opposition candidates for irregularities in the September vote, the country's electoral commission in December declared acting President Ashraf Ghani to the head, with a margin of less than 1 percent over 50 percent. minimum one hundred required for victory.

Opposition tickets, which dispute approximately 15 percent of the total vote count, appealed to the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission, which judges the candidates' objections before a final result is announced.

After weeks of examining more than 20,000 complaints, the panel on Wednesday ordered a partial audit of almost 240,000 votes of the approximately 1.8 million votes cast, essentially keeping the final results in the balance.