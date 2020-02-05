Afghan votes will be audited, extending the electoral crisis for months

KABUL, Afghanistan: more than four months after Afghans voted for a new president in the midst of a violent war, the crisis over election results deepened when officials ordered a partial audit of a decisive part of the elections on Wednesday. ballots
Despite the shouts of the opposition candidates for irregularities in the September vote, the country's electoral commission in December declared acting President Ashraf Ghani to the head, with a margin of less than 1 percent over 50 percent. minimum one hundred required for victory.
Opposition tickets, which dispute approximately 15 percent of the total vote count, appealed to the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission, which judges the candidates' objections before a final result is announced.
After weeks of examining more than 20,000 complaints, the panel on Wednesday ordered a partial audit of almost 240,000 votes of the approximately 1.8 million votes cast, essentially keeping the final results in the balance.
Many analysts fear that the crisis in voting may extend for weeks, because the audit will be conducted by the same electoral commission that the opposition candidates accused of mismanagement and favoring Mr. Ghani.
Mr. Ghani's supporters, in turn, accuse the opposition of playing an obstruction game, challenging their victory so they can participate in the government.
The political crisis continues amid Sensitive peace negotiations to end the long war in Afghanistan. Taliban officials and US negotiators have met for weeks to try to finalize a peace agreement that was torpedoed by President Trump last September just when the two sides were ready to sign.
The United States demands that the Taliban significantly reduce their attacks before the two sides conclude their agreement. An agreement between Washington and the Taliban, which would also involve the gradual withdrawal of the remaining US troops, would open the way for negotiations between the insurgents and other Afghans, including the Ghani government, on the distribution of power.
President Trump has not hidden his desire to significantly reduce the presence of US troops in Afghanistan, whether there is a peace agreement or not. In his speech on the state of the Union, he said the peace talks continued and reiterated his desire to end the war.
"We are working to finally end the longest war in the United States and bring our troops back home," Trump said.
Sayed Qutbuddin Roydar, a member of the electoral complaints commission, said the panel decided to partially audit the disputed categories that total around 240,000 votes after a long period of deliberation.
"The election commission says the votes are legitimate, and the plaintiffs say no, the votes are not legitimate," Roydar said. "We have doubts about the decisions of the electoral commission, and to consider those valid votes, we have imposed these conditions and ordered the audit so that we can convince the complainants and make sure."
While some analysts welcomed the panel's diligence to request more information before making a decision on a portion of the votes that could decide the election, others said the process had been delayed so much that it was becoming a joke.
"Nowhere have we seen results that take so long," said Mohammad Naeem Ayubzada, head of the Transparent Elections Foundation of Afghanistan, a civil society organization. "In Afghanistan, unfortunately, the technical aspects of the elections have also become tools for political agendas, and that means that people no longer have faith."
Fatima Faizi and Najim Rahim contributed reports.