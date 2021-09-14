Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF), a sustainable vertical farming company has hired a Fraser Valley, BC nursery for commercial propagation of its first strawberry seedlings. Delivery of the Fragaria Ananassa “Delizzimo” strawberry seeds from the Netherlands (purchased under standard retail licensing) is scheduled for this Friday. Affinor expects seed propagation to begin immediately upon receipt of the seeds, followed by its first commercial strawberry harvest in late November. Read More