Aegon Q3 operating result drops 16% on U.S. COVID-linked claims By Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch insurer Aegon (NYSE:) NV reported on Thursday a lower than expected 16% fall in operating result for the third quarter, on higher mortality claims over the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in its biggest market, the United States.

Aegon posted an operating result of 443 million euros ($512 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with 526 million euros in the same period of 2020. Analysts in a company-compiled poll had expected a figure of 490 million euros.

“Performance improvements across most of our businesses … were offset by elevated mortality in the United States,” said CEO Lard Friese in a statement.

“We expect the impact from COVID-19 to abate over time.”

The death costs more than offset increased fee income and business growth, Friese said.

Aegon’s Solvency II ratio increased to 209%, up slightly from 208% at the end of July, with capital generation at 327 million euros.

($1=0.8648 euros)

