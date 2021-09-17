Aegean Airlines shrinks loss in second quarter, sales jump By Reuters

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Friday reported a lower loss in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean said its net loss came to 33.9 million euros ($39.91 million) in April-to-June compared to a loss of 73.4 million euros in the second quarter of 2020. Sales rose 168% to 108.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

