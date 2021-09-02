Advent and Aurora Investment offers to buy Sweden’s SOBI in $8- bln deal

Article content

STOCKHOLM — U.S. venture capital firm Advent International and Aurora Investment, an affiliate of capital market firm GIC, has offered to buy Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) in a deal valuing it at about 69.4 billion Swedish crowns ($8 billion).

SOBI said the two firms had offered 235 Swedish crowns ($27.3) for each share through Agnafit Bidco AB.

Investors AB and Fjärde AP-Fonden, with SOBI stakes of about 36.45% and 6.96% respectively, have separately agreed to accept the offer, the company said, adding that its board had unanimously recommended that shareholders accept.

SOBI said the offer price was a premium of about 34.5% to its Aug. 25 closing price of 174.70 crowns on Nasdaq Stockholm.

“The board believes that the terms of the offer recognize SOBI’s long-term growth prospects, as well as the risks associated with those prospects, and provide certainty, in cash, to shareholders,” it said. ($1=8.6178 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)