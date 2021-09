Article content

STOCKHOLM — U.S venture capital company Advent International and Aurora Investment, an affiliate of GIC, is offering to buy Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) at 235 Swedish crowns ($27.3) per share.

The offer values the issued share capital of SOBI at approximately 69.4 billion crowns, Sobi said in a statement, adding that its board unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer. ($1=8.6178 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)