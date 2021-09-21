Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $3.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.01 on revenue of $3.9B.
Adobe shares are up 29% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.13% from its 52 week high of $673.88 set on September 3. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 15.9% from the start of the year.
Adobe shares lost 4.02% in after-hours trade following the report.
Adobe follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Adobe’s report follows an earnings beat by Salesforce.com on August 25, who reported EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $6.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9246 on revenue of $6.24B.
Oracle had beat expectations on September 13 with first quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $9.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9726 on revenue of $9.76B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.