Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $3.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.01 on revenue of $3.9B.

Adobe shares are up 29% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.13% from its 52 week high of $673.88 set on September 3. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 15.9% from the start of the year.

Adobe shares lost 4.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Adobe follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Adobe’s report follows an earnings beat by Salesforce.com on August 25, who reported EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $6.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9246 on revenue of $6.24B.

Oracle had beat expectations on September 13 with first quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $9.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9726 on revenue of $9.76B.

