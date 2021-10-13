Adnoc, OCI Fertilizer Venture to Raise Up to $830 Million in IPO

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Amsterdam-based partner OCI NV plan to raise up to 3 billion dirhams ($830 million) by listing their fertilizer venture amid a boom in prices for farming feedstock and other chemicals.

The companies set a price range of 2.45 to 2.65 dirhams per share for Fertiglobe’s listing, implying a total valuation of as much as $6 billion. The offering will include about 1.15 billion shares, or 13.8% of the company.

Fertiglobe could benefit from a rebound in fertilizers sales over the past year, amid a broad commodities rally as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The final offer price is expected to be announced Oct. 20 and admission to the Abu Dhabi bourse on Oct. 27.