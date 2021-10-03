ADNOC Drilling starts trading with $10 bln market cap

Article content

DUBAI — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will list on Sunday its drilling unit in a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.

ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering received over $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, based on a market capitalisation at listing of about $10 billion.

“This important milestone will bolster the expansion and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s equity capital markets and further the development of the UAE’s economy and private sector,” ADNOC said in a statement.