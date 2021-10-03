ADNOC Drilling starts trading with $10 billion market cap By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Electronic boards displaying stock information are seen as an investor walks past at the ADX Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange stock market May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job/File Photo



DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will list on Sunday its drilling unit in a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market.

ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering received over $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, based on a market capitalisation at listing of about $10 billion.

“This important milestone will bolster the expansion and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s equity capital markets and further the development of the UAE’s economy and private sector”, ADNOC said in a statement.

The IPO is the latest move by Gulf oil giants ADNOC and Saudi Aramco (SE:) to raise cash from outside investors as they try to diversify sources of income in their oil-dependent economies.

Saudi Aramco listed in late 2019, raising $29.4 billion in the world’s biggest IPO.

ADNOC will continue to own an 84% majority stake in the unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5% shareholding. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:) will hold 1% through its IPO cornerstone investment.

ADNOC increased the size of the IPO to 11% of share capital because of oversubscription. It had previously targeted selling a minimum stake of 7.5%.

The sale is the second public flotation of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE.