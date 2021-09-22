ADNOC boosts size of drilling unit IPO to $1.1 billion

Article content

DUBAI — State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has increased to 11% of share capital the size of the initial public offering (IPO) of its drilling unit, ADNOC Drilling, because of oversubscription, the firm said on Wednesday.

ADNOC had previously targeted a minimum stake of 7.5% in the IPO of ADNOC Drilling, at 2.3 dirhams ($0.6262) per share.

In a statement it said the price had not changed but the number of ordinary shares offered was raised to 1.76 billion from 1.2 billion, which would correspond to a $1.1 billion transaction, according to Reuters calculations.