Adele’s Team Doesn’t Let Her Post On Social Media

Honestly…would love a team of people to tell me when I should stop posting on social media.
“In COVID, [my team] let me have my password,” Adele said in response to Nikkie asking if she read many Instagram DMs. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. That’s actually quite a well-known fact. But obviously, the internet was on fire during COVID. It kept everyone’s morale up.”
She continued, “I think they were worried if I’d get drunk or be annoying — whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”
The “Easy On Me” singer also seemed to reference one picture she actually did post herself that “a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I ever posted myself, and then they took my password away from me again.”
However, Adele did recently lead an Instagram Live, though she said she “would never do it again” because she had “no idea how to fucking use it.” While she enjoyed the process and said it was definitely “meme-worthy,” she added that she got “annoyed” by her inability to figure out the platform.
We’ll definitely miss the comedy gold that was her live Q&A (and just overall her relatability)! Her cultural appropriation, though? Not so much — at all, really!