Adele’s Team Doesn’t Let Her Post On Social Media

However, Adele did recently lead an Instagram Live, though she said she “would never do it again” because she had “no idea how to fucking use it.” While she enjoyed the process and said it was definitely “meme-worthy,” she added that she got “annoyed” by her inability to figure out the platform.



Adele / Instagram

Adele, please, if you’re reading this (you’re not), I think the only thing that would keep everyone going right now is another Instagram Live.