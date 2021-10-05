Adele’s New Song “Easy On Me” Is Coming Before Album

As you know, Adele’s previous albums were all named after the age she wrote them. Thirty was a significant year for the musician. Not only did it mark the end of her 20s, but it was also the same age she separated from her ex-husband, who she shares an 8-year-old son with.

Adele mentioned previously that she was going to stop naming albums after her ages. However, she also stated, “I feel like the idea of calling albums after my age is showing a photograph almost of what’s going on in my life then and there. I feel like not that much is going to change profoundly in me from now on in terms of how important eras of my life are to myself” — it’s not unbelievable that Adele may have felt a profound change in recent years.