Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Single In A Day

Adele is back and she has set a new Spotify record with her newly released single, Easy on Me, from her upcoming album, 30.

After 18 hours on streaming services, Adele became the record holder for the most-streamed song with, Easy on Me, in a single day on Spotify.

Spotify tweeted, “And just like that, @Adele set a new record.” After a 24-hour period, Adele garnered “24 million global streams,” Rolling Stone reports.

This surpasses BTS, the group that held this record up until recently, with a little under 23 million streams.

Adele was being listened to continuously all over the world. Easy on Me was also the “most-streamed song in a day in the United Kingdom with over 3.2M streams,” according to Rolling Stone.

“Amazon Music also announced that “Easy on Me” received the most first-day global streams of any song in the history of that streaming service,” also according to Rolling Stone.

Coming November 19th, Adele spoke a little about her album. She stated, “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” she said. “And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote of the album, the follow-up to 2015’s 25.

