Adele’s Best Live Performances, Ranked

Michael Phelps warms up by doing laps. Simone Biles stretches. So how do we mere mortals prepare for Adele: One Night Only? We rank her 10 greatest live performances, of course!

This two-hour event streaming exclusively on Paramount+ Sun, Nov. 14, marks the first televised concert from the Grammy Award winner since 2015, and will feature new tracks off her highly anticipated album, 30. (It’ll also include a sit-down interview with Oprah.) So, yes, a refresher is very much in order.

Before we jump in, please note “greatest” is a subjective term — however I will not be budging on my number one pick. And you’ll understand why when you get there.