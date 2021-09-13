Adele Wears Oversized Shirt For Dinner Date With BF Rich Paul – Hollywood Life

Adele wore casual attire as she stepped out for a dinner date with beau Rich Paul at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 12.

Adele kept things super casual for her latest date night with boyfriend Rich Paul. The 33-year-old singer was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt, back leggings and heels while stepping out with LeBron James‘ sports agent for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday (Sept. 12). See the photos of the lovebirds HERE.

The Grammy winner added to her look with a black handbag that she clutched while heading to the popular eatery. Meanwhile, Rich, 39, dressed in a colorful shirt, navy blue pants and Brogue shoes. Both stars also wore protective face masks amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele has been on a number of dates with Rich over the last few weeks. Most recently, the happy couple dined at Opium in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. For that sexy date night, which came not long after the pair was seen together in West Hollywood on August 23 and in Beverly Hills on August 18, Adele wore a black turtleneck, a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots, while Rich dressed in a zip-up hoodie, a white T-shirt and jeans.

While Adele and Rich have been photographed together repeatedly, they have yet to publicly confirm their romance. They were first seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals together in July, where they chatted and shared laughs while watching the on-court action. They were then seen enjoying a date and showing off PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City.

Rich, for his part, did mention that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during his New Yorker profile published in May. However, the sports agent added at the time, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, whom she split from in 2019 after three years of marriage. The exes share son Angelo, 8.