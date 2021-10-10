Home Entertainment Adele Tweeted And Teased Music And More Celeb Tweets

Adele Tweeted And Teased Music And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together!”

2.

Britney Spears tweeted her appreciation for her fans and the #FreeBritney movement throughout her conservatorship case:

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …


Twitter: @britneyspears

4.

Barack Obama wrote a tribute to Michelle Obama for their 29th wedding anniversary…

Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.


Twitter: @BarackObama

6.

Jared Padalecki explained what was going on in this vintage Gilmore Girls photo:

@sawina2009 I was trying to flex and look strong. AND, I was trying (for 20 years) to grow facial hair.
Thought I was able to hide it, but, in hindsight, it seems pretty obvious. 🤦‍♂️


Twitter: @jarpad

7.

Cardi B shared her love for her babies (and displayed her new Squid Game–themed profile pic):


Twitter: @iamcardib

10.

And Adele took the opportunity to share her first tweet since January:


Twitter: @Adele

She’ll also be sharing her new single, “Easy on Me,” on Oct. 15 👀👀👀…

11.

Selena Gomez shared a clip of her new song, “Let Somebody Go,” with Coldplay, also out on Oct. 15:


Twitter: @selenagomez

13.

Chance The Rapper shared a hilariously relatable childhood Hocus Pocus memory:

Bette Midler, you scared the shit out of me as a child. And for years I thought I’d never forgive you… But now, I can appreciate that your just a phenomenal actress and that Hocus Pocus is just a movie. So I forgive you and I applaud you and I know you didn’t mean any harm. 😃


Twitter: @chancetherapper

