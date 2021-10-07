Adele Talks Beyoncé After 2017 Grammys

As for why Adele thought Lemonade should win, she continued, “For my friends who are women of color, it was such a huge acknowledgment for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe? I was like, ‘This album is my album, she just knows what I’m going through.’ That album was not written for me. But yet I could still feel, like, ‘This is the biggest gift.’”