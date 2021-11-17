Adele Sings New Song ‘To Be Loved’ In Live Performance Video – Hollywood Life

Adele took to social media to share a new live video of herself belting out the lyrics to her new song ‘To Be Loved’ from her upcoming album ’30’ with her incredible vocals and soft piano in the background.

Adele, 33, had fans in awe on Nov. 17 when she surprised them with an amazing rendition of her new song “To Be Loved” in a live video on Twitter. The singer let out powerful and smooth vocals as she sat down in what appeared to be her living room and a piano played in the background, in the clip. She wore an all black outfit and had her hair pulled back as she closed her eyes and brought the melancholy tune to life.

To Be Loved pic.twitter.com/r16x90FbAU — Adele (@Adele) November 17, 2021

“To Be Loved,” she simply captioned the video once she shared it to her page. Her fans were quick to respond with kind words and revealed how the performance affected them.

“You are one of the greatest vocalists that has ever lived, you just sang this so effortlessly. The way you put all of your emotions in every single word. I’m crying my eyes out right now, the lyrics are so incredibly beautiful and sad, thank you for being this amazing artist,” one fan wrote.

“What you do, what you sing, how you sing and what you write is just another level. No one can be compared to you. You’re absolutely UNIQUE,” another wrote.

“To Be Loved” is one of 12 new songs featured on Adele’s new album 30, which is set to be released on Nov. 19. There are also three additional new tracks included on the Target version.