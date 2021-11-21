Adele Secret Relationship

“I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.”

As you probably know, Adele dropped her highly anticipated album 30 — a heart-wrenching LP that explains divorce to her nine-year-old son, Angelo.


It’s a fucking masterpiece. Just so you know.


Now, we know Angelo’s dad, Simon, is who the album’s about, but what we DIDN’T know is that Adele had a secret relationship after her divorce.


In a new interview with The Face, the singer was asked about the song “I Drink Wine,” which talks about “memories in a big storm.”

“It was, like, scrambling as quick as I could to get my life back together, so that I could feel normal again,” Adele explained. “I wasn’t dating anyone.”


“There was someone that I have loved — not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years — but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.”


“I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after,” she continued. “Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.”


“So, it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage.”


“I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So therefore, he is part of the storm. And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God.”


“Otherwise, I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one.”


Well, kudos to Adele for self-protection and setting boundaries! You can read the personal, revealing interview in full here.

